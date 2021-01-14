Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In High-Waisted Pants & Shimmery Bustier While Playing Dad’s Old Records

Kourtney Kardashian’s 2021 outfits just keep getting more stylish by the day. She donned a gorgeous cropped bustier and matching black trousers in a photo while listening to her late dad’s record collection.

While sister Kim Kardashian has spent the first two weeks of 2021 fending off divorce rumors, Kourtney Kardashian has quietly gone about serving up some of her best fashion looks ever via social media. The mother of three has really stepped up her style, wearing one incredible outfit after another in Instagram photos. Her ensemble in a Jan. 14 photo did not disappoint, as the 41-year-old donned a black bustier with a crystal embellished left strap that ended up as a choker around her neckline.

The top allowed Kourt to flaunt her incredible tight, bare abs, and the push up cups helped accentuate her already spectacular decollitage. She wore matching high waisted trousers, which featured a line of crystals down the sides of the legs. This amazing red carpet worthy look was apparently put together for Kourtney to have a listening session to her late father’s record collection.

The Poosh founder wrote “Dad’s records” in the caption, and in the photo she was seen looking down at a clear box of 45’s, with one playing on a record player in the background. Kourt’s dad Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away on September 30, 2003, just two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

With lockdown still encouraged and no glamorous red carpet events to attend in L.A. due to COVID-19, Kourtney has taken to Instagram to show off her hottest new looks of the new year, all of which have been in black. She kicked things off on Jan. 4 by posting a closet mirror selfie wearing a stunning black sheer Olivier Theyskens “Tybbie” corset top goes for $2,195, along with chic matching trousers by the Belgian born designer.

She followed it up three days later with a sexy belted black mini-dress with a super short hem. Kourtney added knee-high sheer black stockings and chunky black platform shoes to the look, which made her legs look super long. Then Kourt went full on disco-queen glam in a skin-tight black sequin catsuit for a Jan. 10 IG post.

Any of these outfits would have been event-worthy if Kourtney had somewhere to go. But instead she shared her amazing style with fans via photos. Even ex Scott Disick couldn’t take his eyes off of Kourt’s bodysuit snapshots. After she wrote in the caption “Take a bow,” the 37-year-old left the flirty message “Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay” in the comments. We can’t wait to see what amazing new look Kourtney is going to show off next.