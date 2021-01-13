See Pics

Jennifer Lopez, 51, Rocks Custom Leggings With Twins Max & Emme's Names On The Back — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look somber as they head to the gym the day after close friend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
Jennifer Lopez has her assistant drive her in her red Porsche Carrera 911 to the gym. The 51 year old superstar was seen in a pair of black leggings that hugged her famous curves and featured her children's names on the them.
Singer J. Lo arrives at the gym with a new hairstyle holding a personalized GUESS tumbler.
Jennifer Lopez stepped out to the gym in a cropped sweatshirt and fitted leggings just hours after dropping her sexy ‘In The Morning’ music video.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is one proud mama! The On The 6 singer stepped out in a pair of fitted black leggings as she hit the gym on Wednesday, Jan. 13, bearing one customized detail: the names of her twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 12. She paired the pants, likely from her go-to brand Niyama Sol, with an olive green cropped logo hoodie from clothing brand Guess.

Jennifer Lopez steps out to the gym in Miami, FL on Jan. 13, 2021. (BACKGRID)

The star — who was previously reveled she drinks lemon water in the morning along with seven cups throughout the day — held onto her black-and-white Coach logo water bottle as she approached Miami’s SoMi Fitness. She finished her casual look with a multi-colored protective face mask and chunky black sneakers. The J.Lo beauty founder appeared to be makeup free for the workout session, throwing her blonde highlighted hair up in a high pony tail.

Jennifer Lopez reveals she has the name of her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max printed on her black leggings. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, have been regularly hitting up the gym throughout quarantine to keep up their workout routines. Just two weeks before Christmas, the couple pulled up to his new UFC facility in a red Porsche. J.Lo and A-Rod looked so glam as they strolled down the sunshine filled street and into the gym, ready for a workout.

Her latest outing comes just hours after dropping the music video for her latest single “In The Morning.” The ethereal and whimsical video features Jen in a number of fantasy-like costumes, including as a mermaid and angel. At one point, she went completely nude (just like on the song’s single cover art) as she showed off her toned body with just the white, feathered wings. The J.Lo beauty founder glowed throughout the three-minute clip, which was reminiscent of her 2000s This Is Me…Then era.

“And I loved you even more than I loved me. I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning,” Jennifer wrote in an Instagram video alongside a teaser for the video, which debuted on app Triller. “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer,” she also encouraged her millions of followers.