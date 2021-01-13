Cody Simpson’s Sister Assures Fans He ‘Loved’ Miley Cyrus As They Mourn The Breakup

After Cody Simpson went public with his new romance with Marloes Stevens, many fans asked – what about Miley Cyrus? Now, his sister, Alli Simpson, has said what Cody and Miley had was quite ‘real.’

“I’m a protective sister, but also I’ve met her a bunch of times, and she’s been, like, nothing but beautiful to me,” Alli Simpson, the 22-year-old sister of Cody Simpson, said during the Jan. 12 episode of Australia’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. In the clip shared by Daily Mail, Ali shared some insight into Cody’s relationship with Miley Cyrus. “I’m not going to judge on what I read and see, stuff like [that]. I’m going to go what Cody says, and he was in love [and he] loved what he had,” said Alli. When asked if the relationship between Cody, 24, and Miley, 28, was serious or a “bit of fun,” Alli confirmed that their love was indeed “real.”

Alli’s comment was seemingly directed to all those who mourned for Cody and Miley’s romance after he went public with his new relationship with Marloes Stevens. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer was first spotted PDAing it up with the model during a Nov. 4 lunch date. On the day after Christmas, Cody and Marloes made it “Instagram Official,” of sorts. Cody’s mother, Angie Simpson, posted a series of holiday photos on Dec. 26, including one where Marloes is cozied up to her new man. It was there where all the Miley/Cody stans voiced their sorrow and wondered if he really cared for the “Slide Away” singer.

Miley and Cody called it quits after 10 months of dating. She went on Instagram Live in August 2020 to confirm the breakup. “[R]ight now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be,” she said. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going continue to be friends.” So, if there’s anyone thrilled that Cody has found love, it’s likely Miley. In fact, a source close to Miley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wishes him nothing but “the best” for her ex.

Fans should be prepared for this new love to be a thing. Marloes “has amazing chemistry with Cody,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though they’ve only been dating a short while – they began talking over IG in September and met up when she moved to LA in October – she sees some “long-term potential” in the relationship. They’ve also been “near inseparable since they began dating, and she gets along great with his family.”