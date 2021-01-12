Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Posts Emotional Tribute On Her 34th Birthday: ‘Rest Easy Old Lady’

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband and father of her son Josey took to his Instagram to share a sweet family photo and touching words about how ‘none of this still makes any sense’ on what would have been her 34th birthday.

Naya Rivera is being remembered by her loved ones, including her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 37, on the day she would have turned 34. The actor took to his Instagram on Jan. 12 to honor the late Glee star and mother of their five-year-old son, Josey with a black and white family pic and a heartfelt yet lighthearted message. In the snapshot, the proud mom and dad can be seen posing outside in front of palm trees and smiling with their little boy, who appears asleep in Naya’s arms.

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady…❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️,” Ryan’s caption for the post read.

Ryan’s followers didn’t take long to leave comments on the post and many of them sent him love and comfort. “always sending you love brother,” one follower wrote while another said, “You are such an amazing father..i know she must be proud of you! Keep staying strong for them 🙏🏼🖤🖤.” A third shared, “Love you, Ry! Sending healing and hugs to you and Josey. 💕” and a fourth wrote, “sending u and the family so much love.”

Naya’s former Glee co-star and friend Heather Morris, 33, also responded to Ryan’s post. “Love you both so much,” she wrote.

Heather shared her own birthday tribute to Naya a few hours before Ryan posted his. It included a black and white photo of the two of them putting their hands together and looking at each other with kissing faces. “Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you,” she wrote alongside the throwback pic.

Ryan and Heather’s messages come six months after Naya tragically died in an accidental drowning during a boating outing with Josey. Since then, the doting mother’s ex, family members, friends, and fans have regularly posted about her with touching words and memorable photos. Ryan has also shared various photos of Josey, who he now takes care of with Naya’s sister, Nickayla, 27, to keep fans up to date on how the tot is doing. One of the most recent ones showed him staring up at a Christmas tree, which had an Elf on the Shelf on top of it, while standing on top of a chair.

“AS HE GETS THE CHAIR, DRAGS IT TO THE TREE- ‘I want to get up there so I can see him. Let me get a closer look.’ ❤️ #elfontheshelf,” Ryan captioned the snapshot.