Ryan Dorsey Posts Pics Of Naya Rivera’s Boy Josey, 5, With Buzzcut: See Hair Makeover

Ryan Dorsey shared the sweetest new snaps of his and the late Naya Rivera’s son, Josey, featuring the five-year-old with a brand new buzzcut. See the adorable pics of the youngster!

Ryan Dorsey and his five-year-old son, Josey, whom he shared with the late Glee actress Naya Rivera, looked so sweet and happy in two new photos posted by his father on Instagram. In the October 18 post, the actor, 37, shared two new pics of his and his late ex-wife’s little boy with a fresh buzzcut. Josey positively beamed at the camera in the side by side images, sporting a Carolina Panthers long sleeve shirt and shorts. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday,” Ryan captioned the adorable pics.

The new images of a smiling Josey come roughly three months after the youngster lost his devoted and incredibly talented mother, Naya Rivera. The Glee star, whose body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13, was pronounced dead five days after she went missing. The beloved actress, who died at the age of 33, was with her son at the time of her death. They had rented a boat to enjoy a day out on the lake together when their outing turned tragic, and Naya lost her life due to drowning.

Ever since the horrible accident, Ryan has been devoted to his and Naya’s little boy. The actor has also received a lot of help from Naya’s family, including her younger sister Nickayla Rivera. While the two were spending time together supporting Josey and helping one another cope with their immense loss, haters began attacking both Ryan and the 26-year-old model by insinuating that the two were romantically involved. But Ryan, mustering so much strength during such an emotional time for himself and his family, shot back at trolls in a since-deleted post.

“I can’t believe this is real life and I am about to address any of this nonsense,” he began his September 29 message. “It’s been brought to my attention that there’s a lot of people who have a lot to say and opinions on a family’s tragic situation. There’s people making judgements, making assumptions, they’re sending terrible messages wishing death upon strangers who they truly know next to zero about.” Ryan went on to explain that Josey wanted his “Titi” — his name for his aunt Nickayla — to live with him and his dad after the loss of Naya.

The actor continued his messaging, saying that Nickayla is “now the closest thing that [Josey] has to a mom.” He concluded his statement by telling those watching the clip, “I hope you would be lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who’ve helped out tremendously and to have a young woman who is…his Titi who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things; uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better.”

Nickayla and Ryan have clearly put all of their focus on Josey since Naya’s death. The family has truly rallied around the five-year-old, ensuring his complete wellbeing after losing his mom. Naya and Ryan welcomed sweet Josey in September 2015. The former couple wed in 2014, but sadly divorced roughly four years later in 2018.