Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey’s Son, 5, Puts His Buzz Cut On Display While Dancing In Cute New Videos

Despite enduring unimaginable tragedy, Ryan Dorsey‘s son, whom he shared with the late Naya Rivera, is dancing is heart out. In new videos that the actor, 37, shared to his Instagram Story on October 29, Ryan captured his five-year-old son dancing around to Michael Jackson‘s greatest hits. Ryan got totally into the groove, showing off his new buzzcut that he got on October 18.

Es es hermoso mi niño, es igualito a su mami, ella siempre está contigo 🌟 #nayarivera #joseydorsey pic.twitter.com/po2i1dDl1v — Su ミ☆ (@_Gleeforever_) October 30, 2020

The youngster was first captured dancing to to MJ’s iconic hit “Smooth Criminal,” before the footage transitioned to a different tune. While dancing in the second clip, Josey walked backwards and nearly fell over! Luckily, Josey got right back up as if nothing had happened — a true performance professional!

The adorable video, captured in Ryan’s new home, which he is sharing with Naya’s younger sister Nickayla, 26, comes roughly three months after sweet Josey lost his beloved mom. Naya, known best for her role as Santana Lopez on the FOX series Glee, tragically lost her life due to drowning at Lake Piru, following are horrible accident. Her body was recovered on July 13. Since that time, Ryan has completely devoted himself to raising Josey, and though the last few months have been difficult, he has shown fans and supporters glimpses of how Josey is doing.

The adoring father shared with fans two photos of Josey after he got his long locks cut on October 18. Josey looked absolutely adorable in the photos, beaming at the camera while his dad snapped the images. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday,” Ryan captioned the sweet photos. Fans were so happy to see Josey smiling and thriving, despite the hateful comments his father and aunt received after they started spending time together following Naya’s death.

Circumstances became so bad, in fact, that Ryan took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to call out haters who were judging him and his mourning family. “I hope you would be lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who’ve helped out tremendously and to have a young woman who is…his Titi who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things; uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,” he captioned his September 29 message.

Naya and Ryan were married from 2014 to 2018. They welcomed their son in September 2015. Naya loved doting on her baby boy. She was often seen out and about with her son, and would use her Instagram as a way to show fans her softer side — as a loving mother. Based on the video that Ryan shared to his Instagram from last night, we have no doubt that Josey inherited his mom’s talent for performing.