Naya Rivera Remembered: See Her Cutest Photos With Son Josey On Her 34th Birthday

Naya Rivera and Josey Dorsey are a seriously adorable duo! The doting mom, who would have turned 34 on Jan. 12, shared so many photos of her sweet son over the years. These are some of their cutest.

Hearts were broken everywhere when Glee star Naya Rivera tragically drowned after she rented a pontoon boat, accompanied by her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, on July 8, 2020. Although her death left a huge void in her family, friends, and fans’ lives as well as in the entertainment industry, the loving parent left behind numerous photos of her and her son during some of their most memorable moments. In honor of what would have been Naya’s 34th birthday on Jan. 12, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite snapshots of the mother-son duo.

Just one day prior to the tragic boating accident, the 33-year-old shared a photo cuddling up to her son sweetly to her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Just the two of us.” The adorable snap is just one of the many times Naya has proved she’s an incredible, doting mom with so much love for her mini-me son, whom she shares with ex Ryan Dorsey.

In March 2020, Naya posted a pic to Instagram in a yellow tartan outfit seemingly inspired by the 90s cult film Clueless. She stood beside her mini me, who dressed in a grey tracksuit and black beanie, while holding a Woody doll. “Always bringing the [sunshine],” she captioned the mother-son snap.

A few months prior, Naya shared a Halloween 2019 pic. In it, she and Josey are dressed up as “Batman and Batgirl” while posing side by side. “The perfect duo,” she wrote in the caption of the Nov. 1, 2019 post.

Not only did fans get to see Naya and her son together in Instagram photos, but the duo often hit red carpet events together. After splitting from her husband, Josey became her (adorable) partner-in-crime at public events, like the time they attended the premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019. Naya rocked lighter blonde hair and donned a pair of black, leather pants and a fur coat. She held Josey tight, who had the biggest smile on his face, as he rocked dark jeans and a navy sweater.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of the Naya and Josey as we remember her on her special day.