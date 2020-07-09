Ryan Dorsey: 5 Things To Know About Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband And Father Of Her Son, 4

Naya Rivera was arrested for allegedly striking her husband, Ryan Dorsey. As she deals with this misdemeanor battery charge, learn all about Ryan.

It’s safe to say that among those praying for Naya Rivera’s safe return is her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. Naya, 33, rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles, on July 8. She was reported missing when, hours later, the boat was discovered with only her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in it. The boy was unharmed and told investigators that he and his mom were swimming, but she never got back into the boat.

Naya’s disappearance was met with prayers from her friends and former Glee co-stars. Ryan, 36, who was married to Naya for a handful of years, has yet to speak up on this situation. As the authorities continue their search and everyone hopes for the best, here’s what you need to know about Ryan.

1. He’s an actor. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Ryan learned he wanted to be an actor in his senior year in High School, according to IMDB. He enrolled in Western Carolina University with plans to walk-onto the football program while studying theatre. Ryan ultimately dropped out and moved back home before packing up his bags for New York City. He was accepted into the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and kicked off his acting career shortly afterward.

2. He’s best known for his TV work. Fans of Justified and Ray Donovan know Ryan as Earl and Dime Bag, respectively. The West Virginia native has also appeared in television series like the short-lived Pitch, Yellowstone, Runaways, and Stumptown. Ryan’s work is mainly on the small screen, though he has appeared in a few shorts and in the film, Khali the Killer.

3. He was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018. Naya and Ryan became friends after he relocated to the West Coast in 2010. They had a bit of a fling, and remained close friends, even as she was romantically involved with Big Sean, 29. After Sean and Naya broke it off in 2014, she and Ryan became more than just friends. To Big Sean’s credit, he reacted to the news of his ex’s disappearance by “liking” various tweets that prayed for her safe return.

Naya and Ryan were married on July 19, 2014, in a secret ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The nuptials came after a brief, two-month engagement. They welcomed their son in 2015.

4. Their divorce followed a public fight. Naya was arrested on Nov. 26, 2017, and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Ryan while taking their son for a walk. The domestic battery charge would be dismissed in Jan. 2018, after Ryan reportedly did not want to go through with prosecuting her. Naya filed for divorce in Dec. 2017 and the couple finalized their split in June 2018. The two amicably agreed on joint custody of Josey.

5. He likes pro-wrestling, college sports, and dogs. Ryan’s Instagram is full of pictures of all his loves – either he’s cheering on West Virginia University, sharing photos of his dogs, or sharing a classic clip from the World Wrestling Federation. He also has many shots of his son, proving how much he loves his boy.