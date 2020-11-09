Cardi B Teases Wild New Reebok Sneaker Collection With Unboxing Video & Fans Are Freaking — Watch

Cardi B is beyond excited for fans to see her new Club C sneaker collaboration with Reebok. She showed off the new kicks in an epic unveiling video.

Cardi B was unable to contain her joy and surprise when she returned home to find a special delivery of her new Cardi B Club C Reebok sneaker collaboration waiting for her. The 28-year-old shared a video to her Instagram account on Nov. 8 when she rolled up to her driveway where an elaborate unveiling display was about to go down in front of the headlights of her black SUV. A tall gold case in the shape of a “B” was waiting for her, and Cardi’s subsequent unveiling has fans drooling over her epic new Reebok kicks, which become available for sale on Fri. Nov. 13.

“What the f**k is going on, what is this?” Cardi excitedly proclaims upon seeing the huge packaging. Two women in black jumpsuits then emerge from behind the “B” to open it up, as a long pink carpet unfolds for the next layer of the surprise to be unveiled.

Cardi makes whooping noises in anticipation of what is to come next, as the ladies carry a large red case from inside, which looks like another “B” turned on it’s side. “A delivery from Reebok to Cardi” the two women proclaim in unison. “Wait, I gotta open it?” the “I Like It” rapper wonders, then asks for the ladies’ help as her super long black fingernails have problems unzipping the large red casing.

The top half then pops up so that what appears to be the inside of Cardi’s mouth is on display, as a large pink fabric tongue unfurls to show off her new white Club C’s inside. The mom of one declares that they are “fire” and wishes she had better lighting to see them. Cardi then lifts up the tongue to see there are more pairs of the shoes underneath, including the Club C’s that come in bright red and black. “Oh wait wait wait, I can’t show the red pairs, Cardi says before quickly covering them up with her “tongue” fabric.

The special deliveries of the shoes inside the gold B’s have been going out throughout the day on Nov. 9, as Cardi noted in the caption, “Wow! Wow! I love my @Reebok collab packaging. I never seen it in person. These will be deliver tomorrow.I love it! I hope you guys love it.” Fans lit up her comments section with fire emojis while saying they wanted a pair in every color.

Cardi has worked with Reebok as a fitness brand ambassador since 2018, but the the Club C sneakers’s mark her first product collaboration with the label. She made the announcement on Oct. 10, on the eve of her 28th birthday festivities with an Instagram post showing her wearing the white Club C models. “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!” she announced. Now fans are getting an even better look at the new sneaks thanks to Cardi’s package unveiling video.