Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Hilariously Tries To Wear Mom’s High Heels & Gets Scolded In New Video

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture has become her mini-me in many different ways as evidenced by this hysterical new video!

Like mother, like daughter? Cardi B, 27, captured a funny moment of her little one Kulture, 2, defying her on Wednesday, August 26. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filmed her attempting to try on her kitten heels while wearing an over the top outfit that included something she would more than likely stun in: a bright pink fur coat! “No! No! Come on let’s go. Mommy gotta go,” Cardi could be heard yelling in the background as Kulture fidgeted around with her shoes. The clip ended with Kulture pretending to give her mother the heel before turning right around with it!

Kulture just happens to be one of the most stylish celebrity kids out there. Not only that but her parents have had no problem buying her lavish presents that have outrageous price tags! They made jaws drop across social media when he gifted her with a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday that cost $9K!

Cardi has been the name on everyone’s lips lately thanks to her number one smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion that features the one and only Kylie Jenner in its very sexy music video. She recently defended the track’s sexually explicit lyrics in a recent interview after receiving a ton of backlash over it, saying, “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people. But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it’s almost really normal.”

The Bronx native did say, however, that she doesn’t want her daughter listening to it anytime soon. “It’s for adults!”, she exclaimed while adding, “It’s what people want to hear. If people didn’t want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing so good.”

Cardi also revealed the two words that she would never rap about (“moist” and “horchata”) in a separate interview. “It’s like a Mexican drink that’s made out of like brown sugar or something. I don’t even know what the hell they put on it but it’s really good,” she said. “I just hate that word.”