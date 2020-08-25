Cardi B Reveals The 2 Words She’ll Never Sing & One Of Them Is Oh So Relatable

Cardi B talked about the difficulty she had with creating a clean version of her new song ‘WAP’ and admitted there’s some words she ‘hates’ that she’d never put in a track, in a new interview.

Cardi B, 27, isn’t a big fan of having to clean up some of her tracks with different words, which she had to do with her new song “WAP”, but even when she does it, there’s two particular words that she would never use. The rapper explained how she hates the “cringy” words “moist” and “horchata” when she gave an interview on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Aug. 24. “I hate the word moist. I hate the word horchata,” she said in the interview. Listen to Cardi’s full interview HERE!

When Kyle and Jackie went on to ask Cardi what horchata was, she further explained her love and hate for the beverage. “It’s like a Mexican drink that’s made out of like brown sugar or something. I don’t even know what the hell they put on it but it’s really good,” she said. “I just hate that word.” The talented star also talked about the word “discharge”, which the hosts brought up, and admitted that although it sounds “kinda gross” it’s not “cringy” like the other two words she hates.

Cardi’s most hated words came up after she talked about changing the original lyrics of “wet a** p***y” in “WAP” to “wet and gushy” for the radio edit. “Ahhh I don’t even like saying it!” she exclaimed when Kyle repeated the changed lyrics. “It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep “gushy” cause I hate the word “gushy”!”

‘WAP”, which features Megan Thee Stallion, includes more than 40 curse words so we can definitely understand how it would be difficult to replace the original and preferred lyrics with radio-friendly ones. Cardi also defended the song’s highly sexual words when she spoke with Kyle and Jackie O about the feedback it’s getting. “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people,” she explained. “But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it’s almost really normal.”

The doting mother did, however, admit that she would still not let her two-year-old daughter Kulture listen to it. “Of course I don’t want my child to listen to the song,” she said. “But it’s like, it’s for adults! It’s what people want to hear. If people didn’t want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn’t be doing so good.”