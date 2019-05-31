Cardi B Rocks Bright Pink Plunging Suit With Nothing Underneath & Wild Nails For Latest Court Appearance

Cardi B appeared in a NYC court on May 31 dressed from head-to-toe in bright pink. That includes her fuchsia pantsuit, bejeweled finger nails and matching high heels.

Cardi B, 26, certainly knows how to make an entrance. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper arrived at Queens Supreme Court in New York on May 31 rocking a bright pink pantsuit with a plunging neckline, seemingly wearing nothing underneath. She completed her glam look with matching bedazzled, nails and shoes, and jet black, waist length hair. The rapper refused to respond as the waiting press and fans peppered her with questions.

The mom-of-one’s court appearance is related to an ongoing assault case. Cardi is facing misdemeanor charges for assault and reckless endangerment after a pair of sisters accused her of allegedly being involved in an August 2018 attack on them. Bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi alleged that Cardi and her entourage attacked them, because she supposedly believed they had slept with her husband, Offset. The incident took place at a Queens, New York strip club.

Cardi – who has a 10-month-old daughter Kulture with Offset – refused to enter a guilty plea during an April court appearance. On May 31 the judged revealed that her case is now being heard by a grand jury, according to a TMZ report.

If Cardi is concerned about the case, she isn’t showing it publicly. On May 31 she posted a video clip on Instagram of her wearing her court appearance outfit, rocking out to her latest single, “Press.” She added the caption, “My face got maaaa fat😒😒😒Anyways PRESS PRESS PRESS.” Cardi’s single cover seems to have been inspired by real life as it features her looking glam and completely naked as she faces a barrage of news photographers, while two men escort her outside a building with her hands behind her back. The single was released at midnight on May 31 just hours before Cardi faced the real life media outside the New York City court.