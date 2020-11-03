Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 2, Twin In Matching Outfits During Cute ‘Playdate’ — Pic

Cardi B and Kulture are back with another matching outfit! The rapper showed off her new Reebok collaboration sneakers, which are scheduled to drop on Nov. 13.

Cardi B, 28, is one stylish mama! The Invasion Of Privacy rapper twinned with her adorable daughter Kulture, 2, for an outing on Tuesday, Nov. 3. “No better play date than one with mommy!” Kulture’s caption (written by mom) on the photo read, showing the two both in black fur and a pair of Cardi’s unreleased Reebok sneakers. “Sb- my sneakers are from my mommies collection with Reebok!” the caption added, plugging the highly anticipated shoes.

“Me and my lil cranky baby at @americandream with my Reebok sneakers that premiers again NOV 13th,” Cardi added in her caption, dropping the date for her fans. Cardi had some serious drip with the rest of her outfit, trading in her signature Birkin bag for an Hermès Constance sling in black alligator skin. The rare version of the H-buckle shoulder bag isn’t currently available in stores, but is selling for upwards of $30K on resale sites — comparable to some of her ultra-pricey Birkins.

She also wore a fur trench coat from Lavish, silver hoop earrings and a pair of custom oval bling sunglasses from Rad + Refined that read “Cardi” — while Kulture had her very own pair with her own name. So cute! The little girl looked like she was having so much fun exploring the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which includes the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, the Angry Birds Mini Golf Club and more kid-friendly attractions.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper announced that she was launching her own sneakers on her 28th birthday, which was on Oct. 11. Posing in a bedazzled laundry room (that also included blinged out laundry detergent), she slayed in a sexy asymmetrical blue top and white pants. “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!” she wrote. “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB,” she added.

Cardi’s latest posts come amidst her divorce drama from husband Offset, 28. After filing papers and announcing she was leaving the Migos rapper in September, she filed new documents to dismiss the split which were obtained by HollywoodLife. Just a month ago, she said the reason for the split was because she was “sick of fighting” with Offset but cleared the air that it was not due to cheating. Offset and Cardi appeared to reconcile around her birthday, where they were spotted kissing and he gifted her with a Rolls Royce.