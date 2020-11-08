Sofia Richie & New BF Matthew Morton Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date In Santa Monica – See Pics

Things appear to be getting more serious between Sofia Richie and her entrepreneur beau Matthew Morton. They most recently grabbed a romantic dinner together.

Supermodel Sofia Richie has a new man in her life, and they were mostly recently spotted on a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica! The 22-year-old stepped out with Matthew Morton, 27, on November 6 for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, and they looked super loved-up as they walked to Sofia’s car side-by-side. She donned a bright green mesh top featuring a high neckline, which she paired with tight black pants and suede boots.

The model stayed warm in a black leather trench coat and accessorized with a multi-colored, patterned Fendi bag. The Cha Cha Matcha founder, who is the son of Hard Rock Hotel founder Peter Morton, walked next to his new lady in a pair of grey pants and a collared blue sweater with a white tee underneath.

It comes a few days after sources close to Sofia spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how she’s feeling amid her new romance. “Sofia’s friends all encouraged her to give Matthew a chance,” one insider said. “He’s liked her for a long time and is a great guy so everyone in her circle is happy to see this working out. It’s obviously very fresh but she’s having fun. He treats her like gold and is someone she knows she can trust. It’s definitely a good thing.”

Another source added, “Sofia has hung in the same social circles as Matthew for years and they have a ton of the same friends. Not only has Sofia’s sister, Nicole [Richie], known Matthew’s family and his older brother, Harry for years but Sofia’s brother, Miles [Richie] approves of him and even follows Matthew on Instagram,” they explained.

“Sofia really wasn’t looking for anything serious and she has no expectations whatsoever when it comes to settling down or jumping into another relationship. She’d like to take things slow, but at the same time she definitely likes Matthew and enjoys spending time with him and getting to know him better. He makes her laugh and the physical attraction is obviously there so she’s seeing where things go, but also leaving her options open at this point.”