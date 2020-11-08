Kylie Jenner Stuns In Snakeskin Coat & High-Waisted Jeans For Dinner Date With Friends — Pic

Kylie Jenner is the queen of Fall fashion! The makeup mogul stepped out for dinner with pals, rocking an expertly layered outfit, including a snakeskin trench coat.

Kylie Jenner has millions of people observing her fashion choices on a daily basis — 200 million on Instagram to be exact. So it’s no surprise that she’s constantly serving up major style inspo in stunning ‘fits. The youngest of the KarJenner clan had all eyes on her as she stepped out for dinner with a group of pals in Santa Monica. The group dined on November 7, and made the most of the Fall weather with perfectly layered ensembles. The 23-year-old cosmetics boss opted for a brown snakeskin jacket, with white buttons.

She paired it with a fitted, dark orange top and a pair of light wash high-waisted jeans. She also rocked a pair of brown, quilted flats with a pointy toe that matched her outfit. Kylie’s light brown tresses were styled in long, loose waves as she stayed protected in a brown face mask. She held her hand up to her face as she left the restaurant, showing odd her long, black nails and the pretty, square-shaped handbag she carried.

It’s clear she has a great sense of fashion, and her mini-me daughter Stormi Webster is already following in her mom’s footsteps. She may only be two years old, but she’s no stranger to designer threads! The daughter of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott was seen on her mom’s Instagram Story one day prior, rocking an orange political hoodie by Balenciaga. The bright hoodie retails for $350, and the adorable toddler paired it with grey leggings and white Air Force One Nike sneakers, as she pulled her curly hair back into two buns.

The mother-daughter duo also had a busy few days as they celebrated Halloween. The pair dressed up as Minions for the occasion, and visited Auntie Kim Kardashian‘s house, which she turned into a spooky spider-themed mansion for the KarJenner kids and their friends. The mom-of-one also rocked multiple other costumes over the holiday weekend — she dressed as a Power Ranger on Oct. 30, and went as King Cobra for Kendall’s birthday party on the evening of Oct. 31.