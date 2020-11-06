Kylie Jenner Becomes First Kardashian To Surpass 200 Million Instagram Followers: See Her Sexiest Selfies

Kylie Jenner became the first Kardashian sister to earn more than 200 million Instagram followers! Celebrate the milestone with her hottest Instagram selfies to date!

It’s a big day for Kylie Jenner. The mogul and mom, 23, has hit a major milestone that none of her sisters have yet to achieve! The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has earned over a whopping 200 million Instagram followers! Ever since she joined the social media platform in 2011, Kylie has posted thousands of pics. It’s no wonder that she has amassed such an incredible following.

Not only has Kylie risen to fame thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she’s also become a savvy businesswoman thanks to Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Her Instagram has been flooded from everything between intimate family moments with her daughter, Stormi Webster, to promotional material for her professional ventures. To celebrate this milestone, we’re looking back at some of her very best, sexiest Instagram selfies!

Beautiful In Sheer Black

Kylie posted this mirror selfie on September 7, and it was one of her very best. The seemingly unfiltered snap featured the gorgeous mogul posing in front of a pristine mirror while wearing a sexy sheer body suit. Kylie looked absolutely flawless in the snap, giving major Matrix vibes with her bold sunglasses. Kylie’s hair was done-up to total perfection and it was so clear that she was totally feeling herself. “Going through old pics & found this little gem,” she captioned the pic.

Kylie Cruising

This selfie was a special treat for Kylie’s millions of followers. She posted a selfie video on July 10 from what appeared to be the inside of her car. As music played in the background, Kylie vogued for the camera, showing off her stunning makeup, which highlighted her very best features. Kylie’s long, chocolate brunette locks cascaded past her shoulders and she looked super sexy in the clip. Kylie didn’t even add a caption to this post, since the video totally spoke for itself!

A Colorful Confection

Kylie got very bold with her May 26 selfie look. The stunner sported a colorful top that featured a green snake on it, and bold design. Kylie also wore her hair in a unique style, fashioning a top knot and a strand of her hair right in front of her face, with part of her long ‘do worn down. Kylie pouted her plump limps in the pic and showed off her makeup look for the day. “I’m pretty good at this makeup thing,” Kylie captioned the snap.

A Total Fantasy

Kylie seriously sent her fans through a spiral with this sexy pic! The mogul posed-up on her bed wearing a long sleeve cream-colored bodysuit with just a glimpse of her bare leg and hip! Kylie’s lips were perfectly glossed for the image, and she sported her hair in a casual style, with some of her caramel highlights coming through and two short strands framing her face. “In love with a fantasy,” she captioned the image, adding a string of emojis.

Cute & Casual

Finally, one of Kylie’s sexiest selfies is actually one of her simplest. In the above April 25 post, Kylie wore a casual white T-shirt and captured her look right at golden hour. Kylie’s hair highlights were right in the spotlight and the mogul totally glowed. The snap also prominently featured Kylie’s perfectly pink lips and her blushed cheeks. Instead of captioning the selfie with any words, she simply added a white heart emoji for a flawless finish!