Stormi Webster, 2, Bonds With Hailey Baldwin While Swimming In Sweet Pic Shared By Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, spent some quality time with one of the KarJenner family’s closest friends, Hailey Baldwin, in an adorable new photo!

Stormi Webster, 2, already has a slew of famous friends thanks to her mom, Kylie Jenner. Kylie took to her Instagram Story on Nov. 3 to share a photo of the two-year-old hanging out with none other than Hailey Baldwin! Hailey and Stormi are in the pool in the pic, with Hailey holding Stormi close, as they both smiled for the camera.

It’s unclear where Hailey and Stormi are in the photo. Earlier this week, Kylie shared videos of herself and Stormi on her private jet, but did not reveal where they were headed. Meanwhile, on the morning of Nov. 3, Kendall Jenner posted a video of herself, Hailey and two other friends on an early walk, but also did not share the location. It’s also not clear who else is with Kylie, Hailey and Stormi on their apparent getaway.

In the photo, Stormi looks totally comfortable in the water. Over the last year or so, Kylie has shared various videos of Stormi in the pool. The little one already knows how to swim on her own, and seems to love being underwater! At the end of October, Kylie even shared several vids of Stormi begging to go in the pool with her clothes on. “She does this all the time,” the makeup mogul admitted in the clips.

Kylie and Stormi’s latest excursion with Hailey comes following a jam-packed Halloween weekend. The mom/daughter duo dressed up as Minions for the holiday, and Kim Kardashian turned her house into a spooky mansion for the KarJenner kids and their friends. Kylie also had two other costumes for the holiday weekend — she dressed as a Power Ranger on Oct. 30, and went as King Cobra for Kendall’s birthday party on the evening of Oct. 31.

Kendall received major backlash for throwing the bash, which was attended by dozens of people who were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus. Kris Jenner assured fans that everyone was tested before being allowed to enter the party, but the family was still slammed as “careless” and “insensitive” by critics online.