See Pic

Stormi Webster, 2, Bonds With Hailey Baldwin While Swimming In Sweet Pic Shared By Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner stormi webster
MEGA
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu. The young makeup mogul was seen for the first time back in LA after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Kylie wore a feathered sleeveless top paired with standals that were tied over her ripped jeans. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, spent some quality time with one of the KarJenner family’s closest friends, Hailey Baldwin, in an adorable new photo!

Stormi Webster, 2, already has a slew of famous friends thanks to her mom, Kylie Jenner. Kylie took to her Instagram Story on Nov. 3 to share a photo of the two-year-old hanging out with none other than Hailey Baldwin! Hailey and Stormi are in the pool in the pic, with Hailey holding Stormi close, as they both smiled for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

Stormi with @haileybieber 🥰

A post shared by Stormi Webster (@stormalooo) on

It’s unclear where Hailey and Stormi are in the photo. Earlier this week, Kylie shared videos of herself and Stormi on her private jet, but did not reveal where they were headed. Meanwhile, on the morning of Nov. 3, Kendall Jenner posted a video of herself, Hailey and two other friends on an early walk, but also did not share the location. It’s also not clear who else is with Kylie, Hailey and Stormi on their apparent getaway.

In the photo, Stormi looks totally comfortable in the water. Over the last year or so, Kylie has shared various videos of Stormi in the pool. The little one already knows how to swim on her own, and seems to love being underwater! At the end of October, Kylie even shared several vids of Stormi begging to go in the pool with her clothes on. “She does this all the time,” the makeup mogul admitted in the clips.

Kylie and Stormi’s latest excursion with Hailey comes following a jam-packed Halloween weekend. The mom/daughter duo dressed up as Minions for the holiday, and Kim Kardashian turned her house into a spooky mansion for the KarJenner kids and their friends. Kylie also had two other costumes for the holiday weekend — she dressed as a Power Ranger on Oct. 30, and went as King Cobra for Kendall’s birthday party on the evening of Oct. 31.

Kendall received major backlash for throwing the bash, which was attended by dozens of people who were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus. Kris Jenner assured fans that everyone was tested before being allowed to enter the party, but the family was still slammed as “careless” and “insensitive” by critics online.