‘KUWTK’: Kendall Confronts Kylie Over ‘Out Of Control’ Fight After Not Speaking For Nearly 2 Months

Kendall and Kylie Jenner finally hash it out in the Nov. 5 episode of ‘KUWTK’ after not speaking for nearly 2 months following their Palm Springs fight. Their sisters urged Kendall to make amends with Kylie.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are still reeling from the fight they got into on the way back from Palm Springs. When Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner ask Kendall if she’s heard from Kylie, Kendall says she hasn’t heard from her in over a month. “Not even a little bit, which is rare,” Kendall says in the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs,” Kendall explains in a confessional. “It’s been a really long time, and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird. We’ve never gone this long without speaking.” The fight ignited over taking Kendall home from their Palm Springs bonding trip. Kylie, who was riding with Corey Gamble, claimed she never agreed to take Kendall home.

Things escalated and Corey got involved. Kendall accused Corey of saying “f**k you” to her. Kylie defended Corey and the drama just got worse. Kendall and Kylie got into a full-on physical fight. Since the fight, the Jenner sisters haven’t spoken.

Khloe, who is still recovering from COVID-19, admits she texted Kylie about it, and Kylie “snapped” at her. Kim says Kylie “yelled” at her over the phone when she tried to bring it up. “She definitely feels attacked right now I’m sure,” Kendall says. Khloe tells Kendall that Kylie is saying Kendall slapped her first and thinks Kendall should apologize. “First of all, I didn’t hit her first. But also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point,” Kendall says.

Later, Kendall and Kim FaceTime about Kylie. Kendall admits she tried to call Kylie, but Kylie “ignored” her. In the middle of her conversation with Kim, Kylie calls Kendall. They finally confront each other about the fight and make up.

“I just wanted to say that I think the other night just got completely out of control, and I feel like I was just confused on my part because we never spoke about me taking you home until it was like the very last minute, so I think it was just like miscommunication,” Kylie tells Kendall. “And obviously, I would never do anything to hurt you. It was just crazy, and it just shouldn’t have ever gotten to that point.”

Kendall agrees with Kylie. She tells her sister that she was just “in shock” over what was going down in the moment. “Kylie and I have never gone this long without speaking,” Kendall explains in a confessional. “Usually we speak almost every day, so now I’m just ready for it to be over. Sisters are sisters. We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other, but at the end of the day we’re family, and we love each other so much. She is my partner in crime. Always has been my entire life and that will never change. So her not being in my life for a month and a half was not ideal because I love talking to her.”

The sisters end their call with some sweet parting words after making up. “I love you. I’m sorry. And let’s just move on from this,” Kylie says. She adds in her confessional, “I am very happy that Kendall and I could put this silly fight behind us. It got way out of hand, and I love my sister and there’s no need to never not talk for that long.” Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!