Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Plays With Her Toys In $350 Balenciaga Political Campaign Hoodie

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Little Stormi is growing up so quickly! Kylie Jenner shared a clip of her mini-me daughter playing with her toys while wearing an orange, designer hoodie.

Stormi Webster may only be two years old, but she’s no stranger to designer threads! The daughter of Kylie Jenner was most recently seen on her mom’s Instagram Story on November 5, rocking an orange political hoodie by Balenciaga. The bright hoodie retails for $350, and comes in the tiniest sizes ever! Stormi paired it with grey leggings and white Air Force One Nike sneakers, as she pulled her curly hair back into two, adorable buns.

Her back was to the camera in the cute boomerang clip, which showed her playing with her toys in a playroom, including what appeared to be a huge doll house! Earlier in the week, the toddler had a play date with her mom’s pal Hailey Baldwin! She was all smiles as the supermodel held onto her tightly in the pool, while on a relaxing getaway at an unknown location.

In the pic, Stormi looked totally comfortable in the water, which doesn’t come as a total surprise given Kylie has shared various videos of Stormi in the pool in the past. The little one already knows how to swim on her own, and seems to love being underwater! In late October, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared several vids of Stormi begging to go in the pool with her clothes on. “She does this all the time,” the young businesswoman revealed in the clips.

Although the duo appear to be on vacation right now, they had a jam-packed few days as they celebrated Halloween. The mother-daughter duo dressed up as Minions for the occasion, and visited Auntie Kim Kardashian‘s house, which she turned into a spooky spider-themed mansion for the KarJenner kids and their friends. Kylie also had multiple other costumes over the holiday weekend — she dressed as a Power Ranger on Oct. 30, and went as King Cobra for Kendall’s birthday party on the evening of Oct. 31.