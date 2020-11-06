Nicki Minaj Admits She Doesn’t Have A Nanny & That Son Gets Her ‘Undivided Attention’

Nicki Minaj is already a supermom! The rapper revealed to her Barbz on Twitter that she doesn’t have a nanny (yet), and that her newborn son is getting all her attention 24/7.

Nicki Minaj apparently isn’t your normal celebrity. She’s a music superstar and businesswoman with a an ultra-busy schedule, but since welcoming her baby boy in October, it’s all about him. She revealed on Twitter while chatting with her Barbz that she hasn’t hired a nanny to help her with the newborn, and isn’t sure if she ever will! While “everyone” tells her she should get a nanny, she called it a “difficult decision” for her.

Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho. https://t.co/CM0iIW9Roq — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

Nicki, 37, is loving every minute of motherhood, though — even if her baby is dominating all of her time. “Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” she posted on Twitter. “He looked @ me & said ‘absolutely TF NOT’ he wants his undivided attention chile.” The “Anaconda” rapper, like many celebrity parents, hasn’t shared photos of her child’s face on social media. When a fan asked her if the baby looked more like her or husband Kenneth Petty, she joked that “it’s a secret.”

Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” 🤣 he wants his undivided attention chile 🥴😍 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

Nicki has shared a sweet photo of her little guy, though! The “MEGATRON” rapper posted an adorable photo on October 21 showing her husband holding their son’s teensy tiny foot. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” Nicki captioned the post. It was Nicki and Kenneth’s one-year wedding anniversary that day. The high school sweethearts married in a surprise ceremony on October 21, 2019.

The supermom is already planning playdates with her good friend Drake, who has a three-year-old son, Adonis Graham. Drake may be even more excited about it than she is! “Drake has always had nothing but respect for Nicki even when they weren’t speaking several years ago because of everything that went down with Meek [Mill],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake couldn’t be happier for Nicki and knows she’s going to make an incredible mother and he can’t wait for their kids to have play dates when the time comes.”