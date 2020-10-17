Drake: Why He’s ‘So Happy’ For New Mom Nicki Minaj & Can’t Wait For Their Sons To Have Playdates

Nicki Minaj’s newborn son has a built-in bestie — Drake’s mini-me Adonis! The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper can’t wait for the tiny tots to have playdates together.

Nicki Minaj and Drake appeared to have put their history behind them, when Nicki dropped a “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix on October 16. In her verse, the new mom rapped, “To be honest, I hope one day we do a playdate with Adonis [Graham].” Upon hearing the lyric, Drake, who’s son just turned three, took to his Instagram Story with the sweetest reply, “Playdates soon come [heart emoji],” he wrote, tagging Nicki. A source close to the Canadian hitmaker said he felt “so blessed” by the shoutout.

“Drake has always had nothing but respect for Nicki even when they weren’t speaking several years ago because of everything that went down with Meek [Mill],” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “That’s history and he knows they’ve both come so far and there’s nothing but love between them. Drake couldn’t be happier for Nicki and knows she’s going to make an incredible mother and he can’t wait for their kids to have play dates when the time comes.”

A second source also dished to HL that Nicki is “like family” to the “God’s Plan” rapper. “Drake and Nicki go way back, she’s like family to him but they have had their issues so getting that shout out from Nicki was very significant, it means the world to him,” the source explained. “It’s significant because of all the history they have. They started out in this business as kids together and now their kids are going to play together. Drake feels so blessed. And he’s so happy for Nicki too. He knows how great it is to have a son and now she knows that same happiness.”