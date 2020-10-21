Nicki Minaj took to social media to share the very first photo of her newborn son on Oct. 21! The rapper did so while wishing her husband, Kenneth Petty, a happy anniversary! The couple tied the knot one year ago today in a secret ceremony.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Kenneth Petty by sharing the first photo of their newborn son on October 21! The “MEGATRON” rapper, 37, posted a photo that showed her husband holding their son’s tiny foot. Nicki and Kenneth have not yet revealed the name of their first child.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” Nicki captioned her new Instagram post. She married her high school sweetheart in a surprise ceremony on October 21, 2019. At the time, Nicki revealed the good news in a video on Instagram that showed off the couple’s “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs, along with white baseball caps that read, “Bride” and “Groom” in gold lettering. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” Nicki captioned the post, using her real name.

Nicki, who kept her pregnancy private, revealed her baby’s gender in a post on Instagram on October 15. While thanking her celeb friends for their gifts and well wishes — including, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — Nicki wrote, “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Nicki’s pic of her new baby comes after her fans have been eagerly awaiting the bundle of joy’s arrival. The “Superbass” crooner first announced she was expecting a child in a July 19 Instagram post that featured a gorgeous photo of her posing in a multi-colored floral bikini while cradling her baby bump. “#Preggers,” she wrote along with a yellow heart emoji in the caption.

The new mom also took part in a beautiful photo shoot by famed photographer David LaChapelle and the photos were released at the same time her pregnancy was announced. She looked like a goddess standing in a forest in the pics and proudly showed off her bare baby bump while wearing a long light blue dress and stunning veil.

Nicki initially didn’t mention the father of her child when she first made her announcement, but everyone already knows she’s married to Kenneth. The couple first went public with their romance in December 2018, when Nicki shared a PDA-filled photo from her 36th birthday celebration. Soon after, it came to light that the two lovebirds had quite the history together, including a romantic relationship when they were just teenagers. They rekindled their love when Nicki went back to her hometown of Queens, NY over Thanksgiving in 2018.