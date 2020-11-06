Johnny Depp Resigns From ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise After Losing UK Libel Suit

Three years after ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling defended casting of Johnny Depp as villain Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, the actor has officially resigned from the role.

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement,” Johnny Depp wrote at the start of the letter he posted on Nov. 6. “Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally,” continued the actor, “I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

Johnny’s involvement with the Fantastic Beasts franchise has come under scrutiny and protest following the abuse allegations by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Though the Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling has supported Johnny’s involvement in the films, it seems that after his recent court loss, Warner Bros. could no longer proceed with him in the cast.

This post is updating.