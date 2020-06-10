Eddie Redmayne Calls For ‘Respect For Transgender People’ After J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Eddie Redmayne joined the list of ‘Potterverse’ stars criticizing J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets. The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star denounced her comments and said that it’s time we support the trans community.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Eddie Redmayne, star of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, in a statement to Variety, Eddie, 38, who also portrayed a trans woman in the critically acclaimed 2015 film The Danish Girl, condemned JK’s recent anti-trans tweets. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand.”

“I disagree with Jo’s comments,” continued Redmayne. “Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

JK Rowling was once again called transphobic after she waded into a discussion of gender identity version biological sex. If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted. Afterward, many Harry Potter stars – including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliff – condemned the comments and put their support behind the trans community.

This story is updating.