Adam Devine Compliments Rebel Wilson’s Fit Physique After Posting Workout Selfie: ‘Damn Girl’

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-star Adam Devine jumped into the comments section of her latest snap, calling her health journey ‘inspiring’.

Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine is inspired by his former co-star Rebel Wilson! The Aussie actress took to Instagram on November 6 to share a new pic of herself en route to the beach for a run. “What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run),” she captioned the snap, which showed her in a sports bra, black leggings and a pair of pink flip flops. “Damn girl. Truly inspiring,” Adam wrote in the comments. “I need to get to work! Less [beer] more [exercise].”

Rebel’s new boyfriend Jacob Busch also jumped into the comments section. “Damn,” he wrote, accompanied by the fire emoji. The comedian declared 2020 was her “year of health” and earlier in the week, shared a snap of herself horse riding. “Non-reverse cowgirl x,” she captioned the post. Rebel, who recently shed about 50 pounds, rocked a hot pink tee and black leggings along with a matching pink bandana around her neck. The blonde beauty allowed her highlighted tresses to blow in the wind, as she was perched atop a gorgeous brown horse.

Not only is Rebel looking happier than ever, but she’s also found love! “Things are still going really well between Jacob and Rebel,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “They do almost everything together, so that’ll probably include the holidays. They are together all of the time. They’re both are very into each other and it seems to be getting serious between them. It’s just easy between them since they are into the same things and have a lot of the same friends. It doesn’t seem that they’re taking things too fast, but they’ve been talking for awhile, just not publicly posting. Things are going really well. He loves that she’s so funny and they have great chemistry together.”