Rebel Wilson Stays Active With Horseback Riding Lesson After 50 Lb. Weight Loss — Pic

Gyms may be closed, but Rebel Wilson is staying fit through other activities like horseback riding! The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared a snap of her expertly riding a horse.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson is looking happier than ever! The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on November 4, after celebrating Halloween with her new beau Jacob Busch, and shared a pic of herself horseback riding. “Non-reverse cowgirl x,” the comedian captioned the snap. Rebel, who recently shed about 50 pounds, rocked a hot pink tee and black leggings along with a matching pink bandana around her neck. The blonde beauty allowed her highlighted tresses to blow in the wind, as she was perched atop a gorgeous brown horse.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, noting how inspiring Rebel’s journey was, and how funny her caption was! “This is one of my main goal for loosing weight, I want to enjoy horseback riding. Looks like a blast and you’re an inspiration,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “This is quite literally the most magical thing…. ever. This photo just makes me happy.” Earlier in the week, Rebel dressed up for Halloween with her boyfriend, and things appear to be going well in the new relationship.

“Things are still going really well between Jacob and Rebel,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “They do almost everything together, so that’ll probably include the holidays. They are together all of the time. They’re both are very into each other and it seems to be getting serious between them. It’s just easy between them since they are into the same things and have a lot of the same friends. It doesn’t seem that they’re taking things too fast, but they’ve been talking for awhile, just not publicly posting. Things are going really well. He loves that she’s so funny and they have great chemistry together.”

The duo made their red carpet debut together in Monaco while attending Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24. The Pitch Perfect star has since taken to Instagram to share multiple sweet snaps with her beau, however, the world was first introduced to Jacob when she shared a pic of the pair boarding a private jet en route to Monaco with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!