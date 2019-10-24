Adam Devine Engaged To Actress Chloe Bridges After 4 Years Of Dating — See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Adam Devine finally popped the question to GF Chloe Bridges after four years as a couple and she said yes! We’ve got the pics of her ring and their hilarious announcements.

Adam Devine is a hilarious guy from his work on Modern Family and Workaholics. He used his killer humor to share with the world that he's engaged to his girlfriend of four years, saying he's thrilled she's willing to get "old and wrinkly" with him. Adam, 35, revealed the news on Oct. 24 via an Instagram post showing a photo of him behind a wheel of a small boat with a big smile, while Chloe had her left hand up over his chest to show off her large oval diamond sparkler.

“She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self,” his caption began. “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting. 😘”

Former Pretty Little Liars star Chloe, 27, also used the ‘gram to share their engagement news, posting a series of three pics of their seagoing engagement, including the one Adam used in his post and two more, one of a goofy kiss and another of a sweet kiss. She included humor and heart in her Instagram caption, writing “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine.”

The couple met and fell in love while filming the 2015 film The Final Girls and have been dating ever since. Now they’re gong to be husband and wife! Congrats to Adam and Chloe, as their humorous engagement announcements show these two are absolutely perfect for each other.