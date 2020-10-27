Kanye West Claps Back At Jennifer Aniston’s Jab Not To Vote For Him: We’ve Got Them ’Shook’

After Jennifer Aniston said it’s ‘not funny’ to vote for Kanye West, the rapper slammed back on Twitter, claiming that his presidential campaign has her ‘shook.’

Four days after Jennifer Aniston pleaded with her fans not to vote for Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election, the rapper responded on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye, 41, shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article about Jennifer’s viral Instagram post, in which she both endorsed Democrat Joe Biden and stated that it’s “not funny” to throw your vote away on Kanye. “Wow. That Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooo,” Kanye tweeted.

I don’t know if @kanyewest deleted his tweet or if Twitter zapped it, but I’ll say it one more time. Jennifer Aniston is right. Voting for Kanye West is not funny. The only joke is her endorsement of Joe Biden. I’m deadass when I say I’m voting for #Kanye2020. pic.twitter.com/lhQaEnRuN3 — Hotep Nebuchadnezzar (@chadlismyname) October 27, 2020

Kanye is referring to his wild interview on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, which aired one day after Jennifer posted her Instagram. She most definitely would stand by her words after listening to the three hour-long podcast appearance, though. While speaking on Joe Rogan Experience, Kanye revealed that he decided that his “calling” came to him while he was in the shower.

He knew right then and there, apparently, that he was destined to be “the leader of the free world” and bring peace. “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he said. “I’m not here to down [Donald] Trump or down [Joe] Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.”

Kanye, who announced his presidential campaign on the Fourth of July, also confessed that Oprah Winfrey tried to convince him not to run. This happened back in 2015 when he teased a 2020 presidential run while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I remember running into Oprah two days or one day after that, and she’s like you don’t want to be president,” Kanye said. “One of the things Oprah said is, ‘you got to bone up on your foreign affairs.’ I remember this, because it’s Oprah talking, so I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was.”