Tweet
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Claps Back At Jennifer Aniston’s Jab Not To Vote For Him: We’ve Got Them ’Shook’

Kanye West Jennifer Aniston
AP
Kanye West 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Cody, WY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Despite his ongoing personal dramas, troubled rapper Kanye West is all smiles at the wheel of his Ford Raptor as he cruises through the town in Cody, Wyoming. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West wears a security vest and has 2020 shaved in his head as he rants and raves at his first campaign rally in South Carolina. 19 Jul 2020 Pictured: Kanye West. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689630_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
File photo dated October 11, 2018 of artist Kanye West speaks in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting with President Trump to discuss criminal justice system and prison reform in Washington, DC. US rapper Kanye West took to Twitter over the weekend to announce he was running for president, with his declaration quickly going viral and prompting a flurry of speculation. His wife Kim Kardashian West and entrepreneur Elon Musk endorsed him. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Political News Editor

After Jennifer Aniston said it’s ‘not funny’ to vote for Kanye West, the rapper slammed back on Twitter, claiming that his presidential campaign has her ‘shook.’

Four days after Jennifer Aniston pleaded with her fans not to vote for Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election, the rapper responded on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye, 41, shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article about Jennifer’s viral Instagram post, in which she both endorsed Democrat Joe Biden and stated that it’s “not funny” to throw your vote away on Kanye. “Wow. That Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooo,” Kanye tweeted.

Kanye is referring to his wild interview on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, which aired one day after Jennifer posted her Instagram. She most definitely would stand by her words after listening to the three hour-long podcast appearance, though. While speaking on Joe Rogan Experience, Kanye revealed that he decided that his “calling” came to him while he was in the shower.

He knew right then and there, apparently, that he was destined to be “the leader of the free world” and bring peace. “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he said. “I’m not here to down [Donald] Trump or down [Joe] Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.”

kanye west jennifer aniston
Kanye West and Jennifer Aniston (AP)

Kanye, who announced his presidential campaign on the Fourth of July, also confessed that Oprah Winfrey tried to convince him not to run. This happened back in 2015 when he teased a 2020 presidential run while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I remember running into Oprah two days or one day after that, and she’s like you don’t want to be president,” Kanye said. “One of the things Oprah said is, ‘you got to bone up on your foreign affairs.’ I remember this, because it’s Oprah talking, so I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was.”