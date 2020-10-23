Jennifer Aniston Shades Kanye West: ‘It’s Not Funny To Vote For’ Him — ‘Be Responsible’

Jennifer Aniston is sending her fans an important message on Instagram: it’s crucial to vote in the 2020 presidential election, but do not throw your vote away on Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston wants YOU to get out the vote… but not for Kanye West. The Friends star, 51, showed her Instagram followers on October 23 that she had voted early in the 2020 presidential election with a photo of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot at a box in West Hollywood. She explained in the caption that she used her vote for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and ended with a plea: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she wrote, adding the praying emoji.

Kanye, who announced his presidential campaign on July 4, only managed to make it onto the ballot in 12 states. He’s lobbying his fans to write in his name in the other states and territories, including California, where Jen lives. Voting for the “Birthday Party” candidate in any capacity is throwing away your vote. As election expert Neil Sroka told HollywoodLife following Kanye’s campaign announcement, the Yeezy founder has absolutely zero chance of beating Biden or Donald Trump. A vote for Kanye means taking one away from a viable candidate and potentially swaying the election unfavorably.

That being said, the Emmy winner’s bigger message was about not electing Trump on November 3. “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” Jen wrote on Instagram. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” the Morning Show star continued. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time to qualify before the November 3 presidential election in several states. Check your eligibility HERE, and register to vote on HollywoodLife by filling out the form below: