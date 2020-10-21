Amber Rose, 37, and Kanye West, 43, broke up in 2010, after dating for two years, but they continue to take shots at one another. Amber, who was a guest on the “No Jumper” podcast on Wednesday Oct. 21, told host Adam Grandmaison that she’s not shocked that her ex-boyfriend is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, 73.

“I don’t personally care what [Kanye] does,” she shared. “He’s just an ex boyfriend to me, but I could see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies, they’re literally just the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him…he probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

Amber on the other hand is not a fan of the former reality show host turned politician. “The fact that Trump uses white supremacy to get what he has to say across to people is…I don’t know, as a person of color it bothers me.”

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Amber Rose says Kanye West loves Donald Trump because they are “literally the same person.” She also addresses the time Kanye slut shamed her saying he needed “30 showers” after sleeping with her—link to full interview in thread. pic.twitter.com/CmrmF3B2Pc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 21, 2020

During her appearance on the podcast Amber also addressed Kanye’s infamous comment about having to take 30 showers to wash her off his body before his wife Kim Kardashian, 40, would date him. ‘Ye made the comment back in 2015 during an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, telling the hosts: “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Amber questioned Kanye’s motives for “slut shaming” her all those years ago. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut shame me and say that you needed 30 showers, it’s like, bro, you took me around the world. Like, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was, you know, a one night thing and you wanted to shame me okay. But it’s like, you’ve done a lot for me. You’ve done a lot for me, you know.”

Amber also confirmed that she was the one that ended the relationship with Kanye. “[He’s] just not my type of people. I like down to earth, cool people. I like compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild sh** and I don’t want to do it. I don’t want money from stuff like that, that’s not good. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that. That wouldn’t make me happy.

“Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years, he has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years. But I’ve just moved on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.“