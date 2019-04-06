Amber Rose Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Diamond Ring 2 Days After Pregnancy News

Just days after confirming she’s expecting a baby with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards, Amber Rose had fans wondering if the two are ENGAGED by sporting a massive diamond ring.

Amber Rose, 35, posted a video of herself dripping in expensive jewelry on April 5, but it was one particular piece that really caught fans’ attention. At one point, she lifted her hand up to show off a huge rock, and it definitely looked like an engagement ring! The video was taken as a selfie, which means it’s a mirror image, confirming that the finger that the ring is on is Amber’s left ring finger. She appeared to be wearing the same ring on her left hand in the photo she used to announce her pregnancy on April 3.

Amber’s fans were totally shocked when she revealed that she and boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, were expecting their first child together. The two have known each other since back in 2015, but they only started dating in Oct. 2018, which means that this pregnancy comes just a few months into their romantic relationship. However, there was no engagement news to go along with the pregnancy reveal, so perhaps this diamond ring is just a regular piece of jewelry that Amber likes to wear? HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for the model for confirmation.

This is Amber’s second pregnancy, as she already has a six-year-old son, Sebastian, with her ex, Wiz Khalifa. The two began dating back in 2011 and were engaged on March 1, 2012. They tied the knot in July 2013, but their marriage was short-lived, and they ended things in Sept. 2014. Amber and Wiz have an amicable co-parenting relationship, and are supportive of one another.

In 2017, Amber started dating 21 Savage, and they were together for almost a year before ending the romance in March 2018. Just months later, she finally got together with AE, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records. Amber is super in love with her man, and is certain she’s finally found ‘the one‘ with him.

“AE has found a way to temper her and challenge her to be better,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything is easy, drama-free and just fun. It’s something she has never felt before and she loves this genuinely happy feeling. To her, he is perfect.”