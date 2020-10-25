‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Didn’t Have Sex With New Husband Mike Hill On Wedding Night

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey revealed why Mike Hill didn’t get lucky on their wedding night in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, 53, married Fox Sports commentator Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10 but they waited on consummating their marriage. “No! No!” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked if she had sex on her wedding night. “I was like a shell. I had nothing else to give. We both passed out,” she divulged.

The couple partied along with 250 guests into the wee hours of the morning and wanted to continue to #cHill, which happened to be their hashtag for the evening. “When we got home, we took off our clothes and we showered and we got into bed,” Cynthia — who stunned in a gorgeous sequin and mesh gown — revealed during our episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live from her Lake Bailey home in Atlanta. “We turned on Netflix and it was just kind of like, ‘Do we have to have sex?’ because we just had gotten married? Do we really have to do this right now?”

The new bride was had every reason to feel exhausted! After dealing with extra stress due to pulling off the wedding of her dreams during a worldwide pandemic, Cynthia just needed to relax after saying I do. “Because we were too damn tired!” Cynthia revealed. “I was like, ‘Babe. You have me for the rest of your life. Can you check me in two days? We were mentally and physically exhausted. I don’t know how someone actually has sex after they get married. You’re exhausted.”

Both good friends Steve Harvey, 63, the duo were introduced by the talk show host when they were guests on his show in April 2018. Steve was trying to set-up Cynthia at the time and brought on a few men to introduce her to. Cynthia and Mike hit it off immediately and got engaged in July 2019 at the opening of The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta which Cynthia owns. Bravo cameras caught it all as their children, Noelle Robinson, 20, Kayla Hill, 18, and Ashlee Hill, 19, were in on the entire proposal.

Though Mike didn’t get lucky on the actual wedding night, Cynthia has since made up for it. “But be clear, we made up for it the day after and the day after that,” Cynthia added. “But no, he did not get the cookies on wedding night!” The couple also wrote their own vows for the ceremony, adding to the romance of the special event.

Cynthia is staying put in Atlanta for now as she finishes filming season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although she’s going to miss working with her good friend Eva Marcille, 35, the duo are busy working with Seagram’s Escapes as they launch Seagram’s Escapes Holiday Marketplace: Featuring black-owned businesses. They hope together they can help drive sales during the 2020 holiday shopping season!