Bethenny Frankel & More Stars Gush Over ‘Queen’ NeNe Leakes After Her ‘RHOA’ Departure

NeNe Leakes was on the receiving end of a ton of love from many celebrities after she revealed she won’t be on the upcoming ‘RHOA’ season.

It was a sad day in the world of Real Housewives as another legend, NeNe Leakes, said goodbye to her time on the show. The OG RHOA star revealed her decision in a video message posted on September 17. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” she shared with fans. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13,” adding that it “wasn’t an easy decision for me.” She has been apart of it in some capacity (minus season 9) since the Bravo series premiered way back in 2008.

There have been several stars who have reached out to her since her shocking exit where they’ve showered her with nothing but love. Fellow OG Bethenny Frankel kept it short and sweet with her, saying, “Good luck boo.” The Skinnygirl founder departed RHONY last year after being one of the big reasons for the series being such a success. Other longtime HW’s who left their own franchises this year include Bethenny’s former costar Dorinda Medley, RHOC‘s Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge and RHOD‘s LeeAnne Locken.

NeNe’s RHOA castmates were in their feelings about her leaving as well. Porsha Williams, who had a very back and forth relationship with the mother-of-two, wrote this in her DM’s. “On the real your video made me tear up. Thank you for everything that you have done and the ground you later that I and many other walk on.”

Cynthia Bailey issued similar sentiments about her longtime pal and costar. “You were heavy on my spirit today,” she began. “I just want you to know that I wish you a lifetime of love, peace & happiness. You are so deserving of it all. Continue to soar beautiful black queen.”

Could she be done Real Housewives for good? Garcelle Beauvais, who made her debut on RHOBH this year, begged NeNe fly across the country and join her show. “Come help a sista out,” she wrote on Twitter.