Andy Cohen Reunites With Bikini-Clad Bethenny Frankel After She Dissed Current Season Of ‘RHONY’

Andy Cohen appeared to be having a blast with Bethenny Frankel months after she categorically destroyed the new ‘RHONY’ season.

Serving six feet apart realness! Andy Cohen, 52, and Bethenny Frankel, 49, got together for a social distancing hangout on Wednesday, July 15, where neither left little to the imagination outfit wise. The longtime reality star showed off her summer beach bod in a green and black bikini while striking a sweet pose for the camera. Andy, meanwhile, put his muscular legs on display in just a printed grey t-shirt and short blue shorts. “This #RHONY Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs,” the Watch What Happens Live host joked which led fans to believe that he is perhaps trying to convince her to come back to the show.

Bethenny, as many RHONY fans know, departed the series for the 2nd time in August 2019 (she first bounced 9 years earlier). And she doesn’t appear to be missing the drama at all. “The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger to me,” the mother-of-one said in reaction to the season 12 premiere episode on Wednesday, April 8. “The women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me, but I wish them well.”

She wasn’t exactly wrong as Bethenny’s name was brought up by many of her fellow costars during that particular episode. “It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much — but as they say on Broadway, the show must go on — without you,” LuAnn De Lesseps, 55, admitted at one point. OUCH!

The cabaret performer doubled down on those words weeks later during a virtual phone interview on The Wendy Williams Show. “We have a great season without her and I think people are going to love this season,” Luann said of the current RHONY group. “We get to show more of ourselves, because you know, Bethenny sucks up a lot of oxygen in the room, and now we have room to breathe.”

Gone she may be but the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer still think Bethenny is tuning into the program that made her a household name. “Oh, I’m sure she’s watching,” Luann told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during our chat with her in May.