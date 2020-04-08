Bethenny Frankel Disses ‘RHONY’ After Cast Gave Her The ‘Middle Finger’ In Season Premiere

Bethenny Frankel’s unexpected exit was front and center in the ‘RHONY’ premiere, and the ladies didn’t hold back their true feelings about the news!

Bethenny Frankel, 49, is clapping back at her former Real Housewives of New York cast mates after their comments on the season premiere! “The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger to me,” Bethenny said on Extra in reaction to the episode on Wednesday, April 8. “The women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me, but I wish them well,” she added, keeping things classy.

The season opener of the long running reality series unexpectedly broke the fourth wall with the ladies’ reaction to Bethenny’s shocking exit. “What? This is ridiculous!… I can’t even believe this!” Luann de Lesseps exclaimed as the news popped up on her phone, while Dorinda Medley reacted by noting the news was “ridiculous.” Much to the disappointment of the cast, Bethenny did not give them a heads up about her decision, breaking the news via a statement to Variety on Aug. 21.

“She never said anything about maybe not being back,” Tinsley Mortimer said in a phone call with Ramona Singer. Ramona threw some serious shade at Bethenny during an interview by producers, mimicking a snore and saying “I don’t know why we even have to acknowledge it. It’s so stupid,” then adding they would “be better without [Bethenny] because everyone will be freer in spirit.” Luann then quipped in another clip, “It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much — but as they say on Broadway, the show must go on — without you.” Ouch!

After issuing her statement, Bethenny went on to thank Housewives fans for following her journey via Instagram. “I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held,” she began her emotional letter. Over her time on the series, she became one of the most successful cast members in the Housewives realm, successfully launching a number of spin-off shows and brands, including the iconic Skinnygirl drink line.

Now that she’s officially off of RHONY, Bethenny has set her sights on philanthropy, and has donated over $16 million worth of aid amidst the COVID-19 crisis. “We distributed a million biohazard hazmat suits to the governor of New York, 200,000 masks to the mayor of New York,” she also confirmed in the interview.