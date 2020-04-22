Luann de Lesseps Tells Wendy ‘RHONY’ Is ‘Great’ Without Bethenny ‘Sucking Up Everyone’s Oxygen’

Luann de Lesseps spilled the tea (and then some) about ‘RHONY’ during an interview with Wendy Williams on April 22! She questioned why Bethenny Frankel continues to ‘harp’ on the show after she ‘made the decision’ to leave last August.

Tell is like it is, Countess! Luann de Lesseps didn’t hold back during a virtual phone interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Wednesday morning. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, admitted that the show’s 12th season — and the first since Bethenny Frankel announced her departure last August — is “a lot better” without Bethenny.

“We have a great season without her and I think people are going to love this season,” Luann said of the current season of RHONY — A.K.A. her “redemption” season — which premiered three weeks prior. “We get to show more of ourselves, because you know, Bethenny sucks up a lot of Oxygen in the room, and now we have room to breathe,” she continued. Wendy chimed in and added she “doesn’t miss” Bethenny on the show.

Wendy asked Luann about Bethenny’s critiques about the new season, despite not being part of it. While she didn’t reference any specific comments, the host’s question was presumably about Bethenny’s most recent remarks about the show’s lackluster ratings.

“Bethenny’s been on the show for years on and off, so I think it [her exit] needed to be addressed and it was smarter to do at the top of the show [during the premiere]. She decided to leave the show. I wish her well and success with her new endeavors. It is what it is,” Luann said. “I don’t understand why if you’re going to make a decision to leave a show then why are you still going to harp on it. Like, move on.”

Bethenny reacted to the season 12 premiere of RHONY in an interview on April 7, and declared that the show’s ratings were down.

“The ratings overall in television have never been higher and perhaps the ratings on ‘Real Housewives’ aren’t doing well because it’s sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now… Or maybe they want to watch the news or something uplifting or some way to pay it forward,” she told Extra.

During the premiere, the women addressed Bethenny’s exit — something she didn’t take well.

“The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger to me… The women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me,” she admitted to Extra. “I wish them well.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!