Luann de Lesseps Is ‘Sure’ Bethenny Frankel’s Watching ‘RHONY’: We’re Doing ‘Well Without Her’

‘RHONY’s Countess Luann de Lesseps EXCLUSIVELY opened up on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk about how the ladies are carrying on with the show just fine after Bethenny Frankel’s exit.

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel, 49, announced her departure from the franchise in August 2019, and while many of her co-stars were surprised to hear the news, Luann de Lesseps, 54, knew that the show must go on. And she had no doubt that the series would succeed without the OG star, too. “I think you see on the season that we get along very well without her,” Luann told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a live April 30 episode of TVTalk on Instagram. And Luann believes Bethenny is seeing that firsthand. When we asked her whether or not she thinks Bethenny’s watching the show, following her exit, Luann told us, “Oh, I’m sure she’s watching.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Luann isn’t missing Bethenny, considering they’ve had so many ups and downs over the years. After all, who could forget the infamous Season 11 cast trip to Miami, when Bethenny had a meltdown and yelled at Lu, calling her a “sicko”, before shouting that there’s more to offer in life than just cabaret! The Miami fight was the final straw for their tumultuous relationship, but it certainly wasn’t the first feud between Bethenny and Luann. Over the years, Bethenny and Luann fought about many things — from Luann’s love life to Luann’s holier than though attitude. So we can certainly understand why Luann now feels the way she feels.

And following Bethenny’s exit, Luann teased that another OG cast member may make a return to the series. “I think you’re gonna see this season that I bring back Jill [Zarin],” Luann told us. “I love Jill. She’s, she’s great. And she’s the one that got me on the show in the very beginning.” When asked about anyone else, Luann said, “I always say I bring back Aviva [Drescher]. I think Aviva was a great housewife.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday on Bravo at 9pm.