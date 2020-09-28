What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2020: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season & More

Every month, Netflix releases brand-new original content and adds more titles to its amazing library. From the final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to the debut of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ here is what’s coming to Netflix in October 2020.

The month of October is upon us. With a new month, Netflix will be dropping a number of new Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. In addition to Netflix’s original content, Netflix has acquired fan-favorite titles for you to binge and enjoy.

Netflix’s new original content includes the first season of Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins. Mike Flanagan returns with a new season of The Haunting… anthology series: The Haunting of Bly Manor. In terms of films, Adam Sandler is back on Netflix in Hubie Halloween. As far as acquired titles, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek, Basic Instinct, Her, and more will be released throughout October. See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix below:

Oct. 1

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Original)

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Explorer (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Original)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Film)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Original)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Original)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Original)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Original)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Original)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Original)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Original)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

For the month of October, Netflix also has its annual Netflix & Chills programming. Each year, Netflix has a slew of spooky movies and TV shows to watch leading up to Halloween.