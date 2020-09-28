What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2020: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season & More
Every month, Netflix releases brand-new original content and adds more titles to its amazing library. From the final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to the debut of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ here is what’s coming to Netflix in October 2020.
The month of October is upon us. With a new month, Netflix will be dropping a number of new Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. In addition to Netflix’s original content, Netflix has acquired fan-favorite titles for you to binge and enjoy.
Netflix’s new original content includes the first season of Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins. Mike Flanagan returns with a new season of The Haunting… anthology series: The Haunting of Bly Manor. In terms of films, Adam Sandler is back on Netflix in Hubie Halloween. As far as acquired titles, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek, Basic Instinct, Her, and more will be released throughout October. See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix below:
Oct. 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Original)
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)
The Binding (Netflix Film)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Explorer (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Original)
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Film)
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Original)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Original)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Original)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Original)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Original)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Original)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film)
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Original)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Original)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Original)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
For the month of October, Netflix also has its annual Netflix & Chills programming. Each year, Netflix has a slew of spooky movies and TV shows to watch leading up to Halloween.