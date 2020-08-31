The next chapter in ‘The Haunting’ anthology has arrived. ‘Hill House’ family members Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and more return for a brand-new story in season 2.

There’s a new house that’s going to welcome us all home starting in October. The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere Oct. 9 on Netflix. Season 2 of The Haunting is a gothic romance based on the works of Henry James. The first teaser features familiar faces from The Haunting of Hill House — Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas.

Victoria’s character, Dani Clayton, comes to Bly Manor as a young governess looking after two orphaned children in 1980s England. In the first teaser, Dani goes down to the basement and finds a lone doll in the middle of the room. She picks up the doll and hears a noise. She goes back upstairs, and that’s when one of the creepy dolls in the corner starts to move.

Dani has been hired Henry Wingrave, played by Hill House alum Henry Thomas, after his au pair’s tragic death. Oliver also stars as Peter Quint. Oliver became one of the fan faves of Hill House after his incredible performance as Luke Crain.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will include plenty of thrills courtesy of creator Mike Flanagan. There’s someone coming out of the water in one scene from the teaser. There’s also another door featured in the teaser, a nod to Hill House’s notorious red door. It begs the question: what’s behind this door?

While the scares will likely have us sleeping with the lights on, the kids of Bly Manor don’t seem to be fazed by what’s lurking in the house. In the final moments of the teaser, something makes a terrifying moaning sound. One of the kids turns around and tells whatever it is to be quiet!

The show also stars Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, and T’Nia Miller. Kate Siegel, who played Thea Crain in Hill House, will also have a role in season 2.