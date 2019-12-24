Victoria Pedretti: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Love In ‘You’ Season 2

‘You’ returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Dec. 26. Victoria Pedretti has joined the cast and she’s going to be the breakout star of yet another Netflix series.

There’s a new apple of Joe Goldberg’s eye and her name is Love. Victoria Pedretti, 24, is playing the character of Love Quinn in You season 2, which will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 26. If you’re a Netflix fan, you’ve definitely seen Victoria before. She’s one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood and she’s going to know Penn Badgley’s Joe off his feet. So, who is Victoria Pedretti? Here’s what to know before You returns.

1. Victoria is playing Love Quinn. Love is a main character from Caroline Kepnes’ novel Hidden Bodies. Joe meets Love when he moves to Los Angeles after killing Beck. However, Love has secrets of her own as well. Love also has a brother named Forty Quinn, played by James Scully.

2. Victoria’s breakthrough role was playing Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House. Her performance was absolutely devastating as Nell tried to fight demons from her childhood. Nell was the twin sister of Luke Crain. Violet McGraw played the younger version of Nell.

3. She’ll be appearing on your TV screen in another role very soon. Victoria already has her post-You role lined up. She’ll be reuniting with her Haunting of Hill House co-stars for the next installment of the Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. She’ll play Dani alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas.

4. She recently starred in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Victoria played Leslie “Lulu” Van Houten, a former member of the Manson Family who was convicted of the 1969 murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

5. She made her film debut in 2014. She appeared in the short films Sole and Eden. Four years later she got her big break with The Haunting of Hill House.