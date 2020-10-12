Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill ‘Wrote Their Own Vows’ For Romantic Georgia Wedding: ‘She Spoke From The Heart’

There was a slight change of plans as Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill exchanged vows at their wedding, which a source shares EXCLUSIVE details about!

Cynthia Bailey, 53, and Mike Hill, 50, “wrote their own vows” ahead of their wedding at the Governors Towne Club in Georgia on Oct. 10, a source who attended the nuptials EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, Cynthia decided to shake things up a bit once she met her groom at the altar!

“Cynthia opted not to read them and ‘cut right to the chase’ and she spoke from the heart,” our source reveals. The risk was worth it, since the wedding was a success. “She cried a lot throughout the evening. They looked so incredibly happy,” our source shares.

Cynthia wasn’t the only person shedding tears at her wedding. “Eva [Marcille] was crying so hard throughout the ceremony,” a source told HollywoodLife, which we previously reported on the big day. Eva was one of Cynthia’s bridesmaids, who also included her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss! It was a gorgeous (and socially-distanced) ceremony, attended by 250 guests, per PEOPLE. Cynthia stunned in a sequined bridal gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique, and walked down the aisle in Badgley Mischka shoes.

Cynthia’s spur-of-the-moment vows weren’t the only surprise at the wedding! After much anticipation over whether or not NeNe Leakes would attend the wedding, the Bravo star (who is not filming Season 13 of RHOA) ended up taking a rain check on the nuptials. Despite their past beef, though, we learned that NeNe still made contact with Cynthia right before she went on to tie the knot with Mike.

“Nene reached out to Cynthia a few hours before her wedding and texted her, ” a source close to both NeNe and Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She told her that she wanted to hear it from her that she was in Atlanta and not attending her wedding. The two exchanged a couple of texts,” the insider said, adding, “Nene told her she was very happy for her and wished her and Mike a lifetime of love and happiness.”