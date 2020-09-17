Former reality star Eva Marcille has thanked her husband Michael Sterling for helping her become the best version of herself. So sweet!

Eva Marcille has proudly put her taut figure on display, one year after welcoming her third child with husband Michael Sterling. The ex Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who recently revealed she won’t return to the Bravo series for season 13, took to Instagram on September 17 to share a snap of her waistline. “3 babies later!!! I compete against no one, just working hard at being the best version of ME, both inside and out,” she captioned the selfie, which was taken from the side and showed off her midsection.

“Thank you @miketsterling for consistently motivating me. You lead by example #Sterlingsays #TheSterlings (Handmade African waist beads have kept me in tune… mind, body and spirit connected),” she added. The pic showed her wearing black and white striped pants, a grey hoodie and multicolored beads around her hips. She pulled her sweater up to reveal her tattooed torso, while simultaneously flashing her yellow, manicured nails.

Eva gave birth to her third bub Maverick in September 2019, one year after welcoming her son Michael Todd with her hubby. Eva also shares her eldest daughter Marley Rae, 6, with ex Kevin McCall. The new snap comes just a couple of months after the former reality star revealed she wouldn’t be returning to the small screen, following the explosive season 12 reunion.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original,” she said in a statement about her decision to depart the series. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”