Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Is ‘Packing Heat’ In Super Tight Pants As Fans Notice Big ‘Shadow’

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to showing off photos of sexy husband Mark Consuelos. She shared a throwback Halloween costume snapshot where fans were gushing over Mark’s large ‘heat’ in his tight pants.

Kelly Ripa has a hot husband and she knows it! The 50-year-old daytime talk show goddess shared a series of Instagram photos showing Mark Conseulos and their three children dressed up for Halloween over the years. But the one that caught the eye of her IG followers showed the hunky 49-year-old dressed in character as Erik Estrada‘s Ponch from the 1970s California Highway Patrol drama Chips. Mark wore a super tight tan motorcycle officer’s uniform, and fans claimed that his pants bulge was the star of the costume.

Kelly shared a total of ten costumed photos that included her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, and her kids Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, when they were youngsters. But she only shared one of Mark and she knew it would be ones that her fans would not be able to tear their eyes away from. Even Mark himself had to comment on his costume and clarify what was in his pants that made him look like he was packing more than heat.

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” Mark wrote, before commenting to himself, “pretty sure,” leaving the door open that what was in his pants might not be an optical illusion. Kelly seemed to hint that what fans were seeing was the real deal, as she wrote back to her husband, “ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” As his wife, she implied that there weren’t any lighting tricks that made something in his pants appear quite large.

Fans were thankful that Mark chimed in about his extra tight pants, because the costume definitely got noticed. User @mlieckfelt wrote, “@instasuelos I literally had to do a double take cause I wasn’t quite sure I was seeing what I think I was seeing…” while @shells1237 pointed out, “if not… lucky Kelly!” if it wasn’t a shadow on Mark’s pants.

User @jetset3333 told him “@instasuelos was wondering about that, sock? Kidding!! Lol,” while @savannahcatsrock told wrote to Mark, “I’m glad you brought that up. I wanted to say something, but I didn’t want Kelly reprimanding me.” Fan @mattdecorah observed, “Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform.”

While everyone else was marveling at what might or might not be Mark’s manhood, actress pal Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, had kind words for Kelly. The fitness buff included a photo dressed in costume as Jeannie from the late 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, and the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star gushed to Kelly, “All I can look at is your amazing abs.” Either SMG didn’t scroll through to the end like everyone else, or her husband of 18 years Freddie Prinze Jr. keeps her a very happy woman.