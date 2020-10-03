Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!

Sarah Michelle Gellar has two newfound fans of her work: her kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 11, and Rocky James Prinze, 8. While we all turned to our favorite TV shows amid the coronavirus quarantine, the youngsters were allowed to watch their mom’s hit 1990s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the first time. “My kids had never seen it until quarantine and they kept asking and asking,” Sarah dished to Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. “And I said, ‘OK, they’re finally at the right age,’ and I thought they’ll watch one or two episodes, and they’ll be over it, but they are hooked.”

Her son Rocky, who recently celebrated his eighth birthday, has been especially consistent in asking his mom if he can watch her iconic TV show. “My little one, my son, who just turned 8 last week, is like, ‘Can we watch Buffy? Can we watch it tonight? Can we watch Buffy tonight?,” the mom-of-two laughed, adding that she had forgotten a lot of the details from the show, as it filmed more than two decades ago. “Then I ultimately feel like a huge disappointment because they’ll ask me questions about what’s coming up and I’ll barely remember so I have to call people,” she explained. “I feel like other people have a better recollection of it than I do.”

The actress made headlines earlier in the year when she opted for a major quarantine makeover that involved dying her hair pink! She also gave fans a glimpse into her life at home with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr., 44. Sarah shared a selfie with her followers on May 13, which showed her and Freddie pulling a face at the thought of having to continue home schooling their kids. “Yup, this sums it up #homeschooling #quarantine day 63000 I think (and don’t ask what day of the week),” she captioned the snap.