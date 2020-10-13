See Pics
Liam Hemsworth Puts His Buff Arm Muscles On Display In Tank Top During Intense Workout — Pics

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth flexed his impressive muscles in photos from his killer workout on Instagram while wearing just a thin white tank top.

Liam Hemsworth lifts, bro. The Hunger Games actor, 30, shared photos from a particularly intense workout on Instagram, much to his fans’ delight, showing exactly what it takes for him to get those muscles. In the October 13 post, Liam is wearing a tight white tank top and shorts while working up a sweat with some seriously heavy weights.

He joked in the caption that he was actually helping his friend, ultra-marathon swimmer Ross Edgley “train.” Ross, if it wasn’t clear from the photos above, has abs and arms that make Liam look downright small. Liam’s fans were focused on him, though — and how much they think that he looks like an iconic Marvel character not played by his older brother, Chris Hemsworth.

“Why I am seeing a Wolverine here?” one fan commented, while another chimed in with, “Looks like wolverine with the hair and the shirt.” Wrote another, “I thought it was a Wolverine.” You know, actually… Marvel is apparently looking for a new Wolverine now that Hugh Jackman has retired from the X-Men franchise…

Liam has another favored form of exercise while in Australia. He was recently spotted sharing a romantic hike with his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks! The pair, who have kept their relationship relatively private, enjoyed a hike in Byron Bay, where the Hemsworth brothers all have houses, back in September. They held hands as they checked out Cape Byron’s gorgeous lighthouse and looked the picture of bliss.