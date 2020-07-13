Rebel Wilson Taunts Chris & Liam Hemsworth To ‘Look Out’ As She Shows Off Tire-Flipping Workout

The Hemsworth brothers have been put on notice! As Rebel Wilson continued her weight loss journey, she let Chris and Liam know that she’s coming for the title of ‘Australia’s action hero.’

“Starting the week off right!” Rebel Wilson wrote in the caption of her Instagram video posted on July 12 (or, on Monday, July 13, in Australia.) In the clip, the Isn’t It Romantic actress did a grueling tire-flip exercise. With her trainer cheering her on, Rebel, 40, pushed herself until she moved the tire over the line, and when she did, Rebel celebrated with a triumphant shout. She also celebrated by issuing a warning to two of Australia’s favorite sons. “Look out [Chris Hemsworth] and [Liam Hemsworth]. Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up!”

So, when does Rebel, Chris, 36, and Liam, 30, team up for the next big action blockbuster? The movie would be a perfect way for her to show off her new fit figure. Since first debuting her slimmed-down self at the end of 2019, Rebel has taken fans along with this new fitness journey. From “tearing it up” in the gym to running up the steps at the Sydney Opera House, Rebel has stayed on course with this new fitness lifestyle change. She even maintained her routine during the COVID-19 pandemic by safely working outside with her trainer.

“Rebel is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met. During our training sessions, we have a lot of fun,” Jono Castano Acero, her trainer, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of 2020. Jono also shared the 5-round circuit workout that helped her shed more than 40 pounds: Assault Bike, TRX Squats, Stranding Bandit Trunk Rotation, Dead Bugs with a Medicine Ball, and Battle Ropes Slams.

Rebel has also worked with VIVAMAYR, an upscale Austrian spa and fitness facility, towards her goal of getting down to 165 pounds. “When the borders re-open, and we can travel to our favorite places – I can’t wait to go back to @vivamayraltaussee in Austria and continue my health journey!” Rebel wrote on Instagram around March. Dr. Max Schubert, the clinical director at VIVAMAYR in Altaussee, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that VIVAMARY’s “main philosophy is a holistic approach to healing the body via the gut.” The doctor also explained how clients at the facilities engage in exercise, detoxing, intermittent fasting, and reevaluating the way they approach mealtime.

“Rebel has never been happier,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in March. “She looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off. At the beginning of the year, she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution. She’s reaping the benefits in every way.”