Liam Hemsworth Reveals How His ‘Super Healthy’ Vegan Diet Was A Factor In His Kidney Stone Hospitalization

A vegan diet just didn’t work for hunky and muscular Liam Hemsworth. After several years, the super healthy way of eating left him hospitalized with a kidney stone.

Miley Cyrusvegan ways rubbed off on then-partner Liam Hemsworth. He abided by the plant-based no meat, no dairy no eggs diet for years until he ended up hospitalized in Feb. 2019 with a kidney stone due to what he was and was not eating. The 30-year-old film hunk graces the cover of May’s Men’s Health magazine and is opening up about how his vegan diet ultimately landed him in the hospital. “I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life,” he tells the publication.

“I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery. It’s all good now, thankfully. But once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating. Well, my particular kidney stone was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet,” Liam explains. “

“Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes. Every morning, I was having five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body,” he continues.

It wasn’t just Miley, as Liam went vegan for health purposes. It worked really well at first according to the Hunger Games star. The reason he did it was, “Health for sure. I go from one extreme to the other. My mom always makes fun of me. She’s like, ‘If you could just find a happy medium in between all these things you do, then you’d probably be better off.'”

Liam Hemsworth looking muscular and fit for the May cover issue of ‘Men’s Health.’ Photo credit: The Riker Brothers for ‘Men’s Health.’
Liam Hemsworth looking hunky on the May 2020 cover of ‘Men’s Health’ magazine. Photo credit: The Riker Brothers for ‘Men’s Health.’

“It was right before I started shooting Independence Day: Resurgence. The first two years, I felt great. My body was strong, my cardio was high. What I say to everyone is ‘Look, you can read whatever you want to read. But you have to experience it for yourself. You have to figure out what works best for your body.’ And if something works well for a period, great, keep doing it. If something changes and you’re not feeling great, you’ve got to reassess it and then figure it out,” Liam adds.

 