Kelly Rowland, 39, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Makes ‘Bootylicious’ Joke: ‘Can’t Believe This Belly’

Kelly Rowland has given fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump in a gorgeous mirror selfie, after revealing she was expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland is totally glowing as she prepares to be a mom of two! The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on October 10 to share an adorable video of her growing baby bump. “…I still can’t believe this belly,” she captioned the sweet clip, which showed her baby belly in the mirror as she brushed her teeth in leopard print pajamas.

Her top was cropped just above her belly and featured a plunging neckline as she accessorized with delicate gold jewelry. Her curly brown locks were swept back into a high ponytail as she adorably brushed her teeth in the mirror. It comes just days after Kelly revealed her pregnancy when she appeared as the cover girl for the latest issue of Women’s Health.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” Kelly told the outlet. Luckily, it didn’t take long, as Kelly got pregnant “right away.” The former Destiny’s Child hitmaker is expecting her second bub with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The couple are already parents to a son named Titan, who celebrates his sixth birthday in November.

Kelly also admitted she was “nervous” about sharing her baby news, amid the craziness of 2020, but decided she wanted to “remind people that life is important.” She also added, “I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.” Prior to this pregnancy, Kelly said she was in the “best shape of [her] life”, which fans saw a lot of on social media, as she regularly posted stunning bikini photos. We can’t wait to follow Kelly’s pregnancy journey!