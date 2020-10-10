True Thompson, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian had a blast at this arts and crafts party hosted by Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is getting into the Halloween spirit! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted the cutest “Cousins Halloween Arts & Crafts Morning” on Saturday, Oct 10 with daughter True Thompson, 2, nieces Dream Kardashian, 3, and Chicago West, 2, and nephew Psalm West, 1. The kids looked like they had a blast painting and crafting at a pumpkin filled table in the videos shared to her Instagram story.

“We are doing a kids Halloween station today — all the cousins are coming over,” Khloe, looking gorgeous using the Ariel filter by artist Sophie Katirai, explained. “So cute! They’re coming, it’s going to be madness but I’m so excited!” she added, showing off the decked out table behind her. The Good American founder threw on a pair of cat ears for the occasion, and had the Harry Potter score music playing in the background.

True, Dream (holding onto a bottle of glue) and Chicago looked like they were having so much fun as they ran around the table. Later, Chicago — clad in a t-shirt from cousin Stormi Webster‘s epic 2nd “Stormi World” birthday party — and True got busy with the paints. “Chi, what are you doing? Look at all these pumpkins mama!” Khloe said over the clip, revealing True had added some to her face. Keeping the theme going, Khloe added the The Addams Family theme song to one of the videos.

“Tutu, can I see your face mama?” her mom sweetly asked, as she turned around, twinning with her mom in a pair of her own cat ears! The toddler rocked a cheetah print ensemble for the festive afternoon. Little Psalm also looked like he was having a great time with his older cousins. “Are you having fun?” Khloe asked, as he used his fingers to paint a pumpkin. With trick-or-treating unlikely this year due to COVID-19, it’s so sweet to see the kids still having some Halloween fun!

Khloe has been the hostess with the mostest lately, also getting the kids together for a pumpkin carving event last weekend! Dubbed “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch” — her nickname for True — cousins Chicago and Psalm were also on-hand for the afternoon, along with True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 29. “Family pumpkin carving day,” Khloe wrote in her caption on Oct. 3.