‘Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts’: First Look At Ultimate Holiday Gift For Fans

If you’re a ‘Harry Potter’ fan counting down the days until Christmas, you’re in luck. We have an EXCLUSIVE look at an item you’ll want on your wishlist.

We’re quite a few months away from the holidays, but as the song goes — and especially given the 2020 we’re all having — we need a little Christmas now! So, here’s a little treat for those of you who like to mix a little Wizarding magic into your holiday. We’ve got the exclusive first look at the new book from Insight Editions, Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments.

This charming new page turner takes young witches and wizards on a visual, interactive journey of how Christmas is celebrated in the Wizarding world loved by Harry Potter . The EXCLUSIVE look inside the pages right here at HollywoodLife.

First, while Harry never found there was a jolly Christmas to be had with his aunt and uncle at Privet Drive, once he finally met his Godfather, Sirius Black, he was finally able to celebrate the holiday with family in a joyful way — even in the darkest of times. In the fifth film, Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix, Harry reunites with Sirius and The Weasleys for a happy Christmas after Arthur Weasley’s near deadly run-in with Voldemort’s snake, Nagini. In these pages, the book showcases how Grimmauld Place, Sirius’ secret flat in London, is done up right for the holiday.

When Harry was forced to be away from his true home, Hogwarts, he was often able to steal away to his second favorite place in the world — The Burrow, home to the Weasley family, including his best friend Ron and his secret crush/future wife, Ginny. When Harry did make it to the Burrow for the Christmas holiday, Mrs. Weasley always made sure to pull out all the stops at their modest, but warm home. Here, you can see Christmas is in full swing — until a visit from Bellatrix LeStrange brings celebrations to a dangerous end.

And finally, there’s no Christmas holiday like one spent at Hogwarts. Huge wreathes, garland, and a massive tree cut down by Hagrid himself make sure that every room from the Great Hall to the Gryffindor common rooms are festively decorated for the occasion. Almost every film in the franchise, we see Harry and his friends celebrate the holiday in some way, but nothing beats Harry’s first Christmas at Hogwarts, in the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments is available for pre-order now, on sale officially on October 6, 2020.